Watch Live Coverage of Protesters at the U.S. Capitol

The U.S. Capitol was breached by supporters of President Donald Trump Wednesday morning as Congress met to certify the outcomes of the 2020 presidential election, which was closely contested by Trump with false claims of voter fraud.

Cable information channels turned to stay protection as protesters breached the Capitol constructing and congresspeople, together with Vice President Mike Pence, started to be evacuated.

Lots of of protesters, some wearing full riot gear, marched on the Capitol, calling politicians “traitors” for doing their jobs and certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Capitol law enforcement officials in the Home chamber advised folks they could must duck below their chairs as protesters entered the constructing’s Rotunda, in accordance with CNN.

In an announcement earlier than the session opened, Pence introduced he wouldn’t cease Biden from turning into president, defying Trump’s fiercely held and fully unfounded declare that he gained the election.

“It’s my thought of judgment that my oath…constrained me from claiming unilateral authority to find out which electoral votes needs to be counted and which mustn’t,” Pence stated.

“We can not merely declare ourselves a nationwide board of elections on steroids,” Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell stated. “The voters, the courts and the states have all spoken. They’ve all spoken. If we overrule them, it’ll harm our republic endlessly.”

A number of Republican politicians, together with Josh Hawley, Jim Jordan and Ted Cruz, voiced their help of delaying the election certification, giving credence to Trump’s unfounded claims of voter fraud. Shortly after Pence gaveled the Wednesday session into order, Republicans issued objections to certifying Arizona’s electoral votes. The joint session then ended, with the Senate withdrawing.