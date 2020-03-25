General News

Watch Live: Sterling K. Brown Talks ‘This Is Us’ Finale at 5 p.m. PST

March 25, 2020
1 Min Read

It’s the season finale of NBC’s “This Is Us” and Sterling Ok. Brown is hopping on reside with Selection’s Angelique Jackson to debate tonight’s emotional episode.

Watch the interview at 5 p.m. PT on our Instagram account,.

Brown can even be taking fan questions.

The season finale of “This Is Us,” titled “Strangers: Half Two” takes place birthday at child and facilities on an explosive argument between Randall (Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) that can tear them aside for years.

“This Is Us” airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. on NBC.

 


