General News

Watch: LOONA Is Charismatic And Mystical In “Why Not?” Comeback MV

October 19, 2020
1 Min Read

LOONA launched their third mini album “12:00” and the music video for its title observe “Why Not?”

“Why Not” is an uptempo electro-pop music that advocates being distinctive and free. The funky and bouncy bass sound units the music aside from all others. The music begins charismatically and modifications into a significant key within the refrain. It’s composed by Will Simms, Sondre Nystrom, Julia Finnseter, and Ellen Berg, and the lyrics are by Hwang Yoo Bin. SM Leisure’s Lee Soo Man participated within the manufacturing of the observe.

Watch the music video beneath:

Additionally try LOONA’s unique shoutout for Soompi followers!

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.