Watch: LOONA Is Charismatic And Mystical In “Why Not?” Comeback MV

LOONA launched their third mini album “12:00” and the music video for its title observe “Why Not?”

“Why Not” is an uptempo electro-pop music that advocates being distinctive and free. The funky and bouncy bass sound units the music aside from all others. The music begins charismatically and modifications into a significant key within the refrain. It’s composed by Will Simms, Sondre Nystrom, Julia Finnseter, and Ellen Berg, and the lyrics are by Hwang Yoo Bin. SM Leisure’s Lee Soo Man participated within the manufacturing of the observe.

Watch the music video beneath:

Additionally try LOONA’s unique shoutout for Soompi followers!