Watch: “Love Alarm 2” Actors Share Insight Into Their Characters + Reveals Glimpses Of New Season

The actors of “Love Alarm 2” have given perception into the brand new season!

Primarily based on a well-liked webtoon of the identical title, “Love Alarm” is a romance drama set in an alternate actuality the place individuals discover love by means of an utility that alerts customers when somebody inside a 10-meter radius has emotions for them. The primary season advised the story of Kim Jo Jo (Kim So Hyun), Hwang Solar Oh (Music Kang), and Lee Hye Younger (Jung Ga Ram) as they confronted a world during which individuals can solely specific their love by means of the app.

The second season begins 4 years later when the app has expanded its sphere of affect with a brand new function that gives an inventory of “individuals you’ll like” and “individuals who will such as you.”

To construct anticipation for the upcoming premiere, “Love Alarm 2” launched a brand new video of the actors speaking about their characters together with glimpses from the brand new season. Kim So Hyun shares, “They have been in season one, however the characters have been developed additional to point out how they modified.” The director provides, “You’ll be able to count on a extra mature romance within the second season.”

Jung Ga Ram shares, “Romance for Hye Younger, who’s loyal to Jo Jo, begins to blossom. Once we acquired to carry arms, it gave me butterflies in my abdomen.” Kim So Hyun provides, “Jo Jo’s relationship with Hye Younger and Solar Oh in addition to her confusion. These have been the sentiments I labored laborious on whereas taking part in the position.”

Together with clips of Hwang Solar Oh and Lee Hye Younger coming into battle, Jung Ga Ram explains, “They could be associates, however they’re nonetheless cautious of one another and develop just a little distant.” Music Kang shares, “We needed to present that we have been associates but additionally caught in a love triangle. That was essentially the most tough a part of taking part in the position. However since Ga Ram and I are shut, we discuss usually about this stuff, so it was simpler to painting that on display screen. Solar Oh is aware of greater than anybody how Yook Jo (Kim Si Eun) feels, however he retains making errors.”

Jung Ga Ram reveals, “On this season, Jo Jo was somebody that I wished to guard much more.” Kim So Hyun shares, “One might say that Hye Younger is earnest. He’s a really mature character who’s trusting and affected person.” Music Kang reveals that Solar Oh will likely be utterly completely different from the primary season, and the actors ask viewers to anticipate the upcoming season. Jung Ga Ram shares, “We loved filming the present, and we’re excited to be in it.”

Watch the total video with English subtitles under:

“Love Alarm 2” will premiere on March 12 through Netflix.

