Watch: “Love Alarm 2” Trailer Teases Messy Love Triangle Between Song Kang, Kim So Hyun, And Jung Ga Ram

“Love Alarm” has launched an emotional trailer for its upcoming second season!

Primarily based on the favored webtoon of the identical identify, “Love Alarm” is a romance drama set in an alternate actuality the place individuals discover love by way of an software that alerts customers when somebody inside a 10-meter radius has emotions for them. Within the highly-anticipated second season of the drama, which is about 4 years after the primary season, the app has gained a brand new function wherein customers can see an inventory of “individuals whom you’ll like” and “individuals who will such as you.”

On February 26, Netflix unveiled a preview of “Love Alarm 2” that provides a sneak peek of the tense ongoing love triangle between Kim Jo Jo (performed by Kim So Hyun), Hwang Solar Oh (performed by Song Kang), and Lee Hye Younger (performed by Jung Ga Ram). The clip begins with Kim Jo Jo saying, “A world wherein in case you like somebody, their alarm should ring.”

Kim Jo Jo then asks Lee Hye Younger why he’s in such an excellent temper, and he reveals that her identify popped up on his checklist of “individuals who will such as you.” That alone is sufficient to make Lee Hye Younger blissful, and he reminds her, “I promised to make your love alarm ring 10 occasions a day, keep in mind?”

Nonetheless, their relationship is sophisticated by the return of Hwang Solar Oh, who seems to nonetheless have emotions for Kim Jo Jo after she broke his coronary heart years in the past. Kim Jo Jo says in amazement, “Solar Oh nonetheless rings my love alarm.”

Lee Hye Younger declares that he doesn’t care that Kim Jo Jo nonetheless doesn’t ring his love alarm, saying, “It doesn’t matter if it doesn’t ring. As a result of even ready for it’s one thing that I’m doing along with Jo Jo.” In the meantime, Kim Jo Jo worriedly realizes, “I assumed I’d be high quality if I simply hid my very own emotions, however I’m weighing down Hye Younger’s and Solar Oh’s hearts, too.”

Hwang Solar Oh goes on to inform Kim Jo Jo, “Any longer, I’m solely going to consider what I see in your eyes,” earlier than leaning in for a kiss.

Kim Jo Jo tearfully asks, “You idiot, aren’t you offended?” and Lee Hye Younger says, “I used to be keen to attend for you, it doesn’t matter what. I advised you that it was okay so long as your emotions have been honest.” In the meantime, Hwang Solar Oh yells as Kim Jo Jo walks away, “You continue to like me!”

The trailer ends with Kim Jo Jo asking in tears, “Are you able to inform me? Who do I like proper now?”

“Love Alarm 2” will premiere on March 12. Within the meantime, try the brand new trailer under!

