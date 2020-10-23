Watch: “Love Revolution” Cast Are Adorable Friends Both On And Off-Screen

The solid of “Love Revolution” gave a more in-depth have a look at their cute chemistry in a brand new behind-the-scenes clip!

The video begins with Park Ji Hoon pleading somebody for forgiveness with a cute signal he made. He explains, “With this, I consider they’ll forgive me. In the event that they don’t, I believe they grow to be the dangerous man.” The particular person in query seems to be none aside from Lee Ruby’s character Wang Ja Rim, who doesn’t give him the time of day.

Park Ji Hoon explains his cute signal, which reads “I’ll replicate…Let’s make up.” His poster consists of drawings of a flower and solar as a result of the phrases mix to learn “reconciliation” in Korean.

To see if the 2 are capable of resolve their combat, their associates The Boyz’s Younghoon, WJSN’s Dayoung, Jung Da Eun, Ahn Do Gyu, and Ko Chan Bin watch on, taking part in rock paper scissors to go the time through the break.

After, your complete group meet up on the restaurant the place Younghoon’s character works part-time. Lee Ruby leaves first to go purchase garments and Park Ji Hoon follows her out as he exclaims, “Hey! Watch your mouth in entrance of my girlfriend.”

Again on the restaurant, the group throw a shock party for Ko Chan Bin’s character that’s abruptly referred to as to a cease when Younghoon reveals that the cake was for a buyer. They name Park Ji Hoon and Lee Ruby again for assist and the pair present up with a a lot plainer cake than the unique. Nevertheless, Park Ji Hoon takes cost of the kitchen and impressively transforms the cake, even grabbing the eye of Lee Ruby.

