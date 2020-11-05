Watch: “Love Revolution” Cast Enjoys The Outdoors In Behind-The-Scenes Video

“Love Revolution” has given a brand new behind-the-scenes have a look at the solid!

Primarily based on the hit webtoon of the identical identify, “Love Revolution” is an internet drama about youngsters navigating love, friendship, and the chaos of highschool. Park Ji Hoon stars as Gong Ju Younger, a cute and lovable pupil who is decided to win over the standoffish and common Wang Ja Rim (performed by Lee Ruby) after falling in love along with her at first sight.

The video begins off with Park Ji Hoon saying, “It’s the day of our premiere, and I’m having enjoyable watching it.” The solid then relocates to movie outdoors, and Ko Chan Bin tells Jung Da Eun, who’s posing for the digital camera, “It’s important to do issues like {that a} hundred instances to be included within the video as soon as.”

Lee Ruby then pretends to interview WJSN’s Dayoung, asking her, “How was your day?” Dayoung responds, “I actually need to eat beef.” Later, the digital camera captures Ko Chan Bin out of the blue doing push-ups. He will get up and explains, “I’ve to take off my shirt later. I discovered yesterday so I’m doing every thing proper now.”

The Boyz’s Younghoon, who sees his co-stars exercising, jokes, “I believe he’s worse than me at push-ups.” He then exhibits off his energy for the digital camera. In the meantime, Ahn Do Gyu feedback, “Individuals who train diligently don’t begin exercising abruptly. Doing it on the final minute could make you look solely a bit of bit higher, however for good muscular tissues, it’s a must to train very persistently.”

Following varied outside scenes, the video ends as Park Ji Hoon talks about his expertise appearing within the drama. He says, “Portraying the feelings on this drama is admittedly tough. It may be actually critical, after which it will possibly out of the blue get humorous. It retains going forwards and backwards. It’s important to be actually good at this.”

Take a look at the total making-of video beneath!

Watch “Love Revolution” with English subtitles right here!

Watch Now