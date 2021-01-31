Watch: “Lovestruck In The Metropolis” Cast Enjoys A Rooftop Party In Making-Of Video

The solid of “Lovestruck within the Metropolis” confirmed off all of the enjoyable that they had filming collectively in a brand new behind-the-scenes video!

“Lovestruck within the Metropolis” is a short-form drama in regards to the sensible romances of youth who stay hectic lives within the metropolis. It’s being produced with a number of seasons in thoughts, and the primary season is entitled “My Lovable Digicam Thief” (literal translation).

Ji Chang Wook performs Park Jae Received, an sincere and passionate architect who’s a hopeless romantic with regards to love. After a girl that he calls “the digital camera thief” steals his coronary heart one summer time evening after which disappears, he’s unable to recover from her—even a 12 months later. Kim Ji Received is the titular “digital camera thief,” the freelance marketer Lee Eun Oh.

The making-of video begins with Kim Ji Received and So Ju Yeon filming a scene on the train tools on the park. So Ju Yeon surprises everybody along with her pace, and the director jokes that she ought to exhibit her abilities on selection reveals. Subsequent, as Ryu Kyung Soo and So Ju Yeon wait for his or her scene on the rooftop, Ryu Kyung Soo attracts consideration to her outfit and proclaims, “She’s the pigeon woman from ‘House Alone,’” making her snigger in satisfaction.

As So Ju Yeon prepares to experience a bicycle, she tells the digital camera, “I can experience a motorcycle, however I can’t drive. I’ve a license, however I haven’t pushed in a very long time.” She continues with a sheepish snigger, “You should hold doing it to get higher, however I don’t have time. That’s an excuse.”

The solid then get collectively to movie a nighttime scene on the rooftop, and the director teases Kim Ji Received by pulling on her hood earlier than going to So Ju Yeon and placing a pair of headphones on her ears. So Ju Yeon takes the joke in stride and begins giving instructions as if she has grow to be the director, making everybody round her break into laughter. Kim Min Seok additionally lifts the temper together with his playful singing, they usually start to rehearse in good spirits.

Ji Chang Wook seems on set, saying that he has come to take part within the rooftop social gathering. When requested if he enjoys home events or tenting, he solutions, “I’ve by no means finished something fairly like this, however it will be good to have a celebration on a rooftop.”

Subsequent, Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Received rehearse the awkward assembly between their characters, and Ji Chang Wook enjoys some snacks in between filming. Kim Ji Received nervously awaits her scene through which she has to participate in a wordplay recreation, however she will get by means of it in only a couple takes and laughs in reduction when the scene is over. After being requested if she has ever had a home social gathering, she responds, “I’ve by no means held one, however I believe doing a celebration like that is actually beautiful.”

Kim Ji Received then makes an attempt to movie her crying scene, however after her suitcase rolls away from her she will be able to’t assist however snigger on the comedic mishap. The remainder of the employees additionally take part her laughter after the suitcase begins to roll away a second time and he or she suggests, “I believe we have to movie this once more.”

In the next clip, Han Ji Eun takes photos of bread that was purchased by the director. Expressing her gratitude, Han Ji Eun explains, “I used to be taking image proof of it since I’m so touched. The bread right here is known so I stated that it appeared scrumptious, and the director stated, ‘Go and select some!’” She then movies a comedic scene with Kim Ji Received and finally ends up by telling the digital camera, “I wish to be regular. That is fairly a excessive degree of issue.”

Watch the total making-of video beneath!

“Lovestruck within the Metropolis” airs each Tuesday and Friday at 5 p.m. KST.

