Watch Maadathy An Unfairy Story (2021) On Neestream

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Leena is an unbiased filmmaker who has executed quite a lot of documentaries, other genres, and fictions.

Maadathy Movie

Maadathy Malayalam film is in response to the fictitious woman from the Puthirai Vannar group in Tamil Nadu and takes to the how they’re discriminated and handled amongst quite a lot of caste within the society. The movie is premiered in world movie fairs and gained marvelous reaction from Busan Global Movie Pageant, Kolkata Global Movie Pageant, Latin American FICCI 60, 3rd Eye Asian Movie Pageant, Chicago South Asian Movie Pageant, DC South Asian Movie Pageant

Maadathy Film Main points

Director Leena Manimekalai
Manufacturer Piyush Singh, Bhavana Gopalraju, Abinandhan Ramanujam
Style Fictional Drama
Script author Leena Manimekalai
Solid Semmalar Annam, Ajmina Kasim, Patrick Raj
Track Karthik Raja
Manufacturing Corporate Karuvachy Movies
Liberate date June 24, 2021
Language Tamil

Maadathy Film Solid

  • Semmalar Annam
  • Ajmina Kasim
  • Patrick Raj

Maadathy Film Movement Poster

Watch the award profitable film movement poster of Maadathy: An Unfairy Story,

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here