Malaysia to Amnesia is the impending comedy-drama that includes Vaibhav and Vani Bhojan in lead roles together with Karunakaran and MS Bhaskar in pivotal roles. The movie is directed through Radha Mohan. It’s the second one collaboration of Vaibhav and Vani Bhojan after the LockUp Film. ZEE5’s authentic movie Malaysia to Amnesia is scheduled to premiere on Might 28, 2021.