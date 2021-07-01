Watch Malik Film (2021) On Amazon High Video | Fahadh Faasil

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

WATCH MALIK MOVIE ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Watch Malik Movie (2021) on Amazon Prime Video | Fahadh Faasil

Malik film would be the subsequent benchmark in Fahadh’s occupation. The story of the tale, a not unusual guy who rises his voice and displays management towards political and police corruption in a rural coastal village. Just lately Fahadh Faasil’s Joji film additionally launched on Amazon High Video. It has greater than 25k+ films and Collection like Chilly Case, Narappa, Grasp, Karnan, The Circle of relatives Guy, and extra.

Obtain Malik Film (2021) on Amazon High Video

Malik Movie Amazon Prime Video

MALIK Film Main points

Film Title: Malik
Style: Motion Drama
Solid: Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Biju Menon, Dileesh Pothan
To be had: Amazon High Video
Working Time: 2h 27m
Launched Date: 15 July 2021
Language: Malayalam

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here