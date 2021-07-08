Watch Malik Film On Amazon Top Video (2021)

Watch Malik Film On-line (2021): Fahadh Faasil’s long-awaited film Malik premieres on Amazon Top Video. The movie is directed through Mahesh Narayanan. It has an ideal forged with Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Biju Menon, Dileesh Pothan in main roles. The movie used to be first of all meant to hit theaters, however covid restrictions and cinema closures in main places are forcing the filmmakers to direct OTT free up. Amazon Top won the streaming rights to the movie. The Malik film will premiere on Amazon Top Video on July 15.

WATCH MALIK MOVIE ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Malik trailer

Watch the newest Amazon Top Malik Film 2021 trailer video,





The Malik movie turns into the following benchmark in Fahadh’s occupation. The tale of the tale, an extraordinary guy elevating his voice and appearing management towards political and police corruption in a rural coastal village. Lately Fahadh Faasil’s joji movie additionally launched on Amazon Top Video. It has greater than 25k+ motion pictures and sequence like Chilly Case, Naappa, Grasp, Karnan, The Circle of relatives Guy and extra.

MALIK Film Main points

Film Title: Malik

Style: motion drama

Solid: Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Biju Menon, Dileesh Pothan, Divya Prabha, Sanu John Varghese, Sanal Aman, Dinesh Prabhakar, Parvathy Krishna

To be had: Amazon Top video

Length: 2h 27m

Unlock date: July 15, 2021

Language: Malayalam