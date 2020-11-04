Watch: MAMAMOO Premieres New Tracks From “TRAVEL” And Revisits Hits On Mnet Comeback Show

MAMAMOO held their much-anticipated Mnet comeback present and wowed with the primary performances of their new songs!

When the group was topped the winner of the Mnet feminine idol competitors present “Queendom” final 12 months, they gained the alternative to stage a comeback present on the community. So after releasing their tenth mini album “TRAVEL” on November 3, they placed on their first Mnet comeback present that night, titled “Monologue.”

The occasion was formatted like a music discuss present, and MAMAMOO premiered tracks from “TRAVEL” in addition to placed on performances of a few of their hit songs from the previous seven years with new preparations.

As they opened up the present, MAMAMOO talked in an interview about how they’ve been doing and what it’s like to carry their comeback present with out followers because of COVID-19-related restrictions.

“After I’m not working, I’m principally at dwelling,” stated Wheein, and Moonbyul stated, “I feel I’ve turn out to be very torpid.”

Hwasa spoke about how they haven’t been selling as a gaggle as a lot as a result of they’ve been specializing in their solo actions these days. Photo voltaic stated, “That is MAMAMOO’s first comeback as a full group in virtually a 12 months, however we are able to’t talk with an viewers, so I actually really feel their absence.”

When requested how they really feel about performing with out an viewers, Hwasa responded, “I feel it’s the worst. I’m simply actually upset.” Moonbyul shared that she thought performing with out followers would make her really feel like she was simply “working,” and he or she expressed her unhappiness about that.

Photo voltaic stated, “It looks like regardless of how exhausting we work and the way effectively we attempt to do, we are able to’t completely fill that [emptiness] up.”

Hwasa added, “Though I’m upset about it, that is nonetheless a chance for us to speak.”

After they sat down for a chat present section, they laughed over how quiet issues have been with simply the 4 of them, and Photo voltaic commented that it felt like they have been nonetheless rehearsing.

They spoke about their win on “Queendom,” and Hwasa stated, “I didn’t assume we may win.” Wheein added, “We weren’t anticipating it.” MAMAMOO additionally shared their pleasure about attending to do their first comeback present.

Through the occasion, they revisited songs together with “Good day” (2014), “Starry Evening” (2018), “Wind Flower” (2018), “Egotistic” (2018), and “HIP” (2019) and premiered their new title observe “AYA” and pre-release music “Dingga.”

Take a look at their performances under!

“Good day” and “Starry Evening”

“Wind Flower”

“Egotistic”

“HIP”

“AYA”

“Dingga”

