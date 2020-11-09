Watch: MAMAMOO Reacts To Their Own “AYA” MV + Shares Fun Behind-The-Scenes Stories

MAMAMOO has shared a enjoyable response video for his or her new “AYA” music video!

On November 8, MAMAMOO launched a clip of themselves watching their newest music video for the very first time. The clip begins with Photo voltaic explaining that though they’ve seen early edits of the video, it’s their first time watching the ultimate model that might be formally launched.

Whereas watching their video, the MAMAMOO members change forwards and backwards between reacting with awe, playfully imitating one another, and cracking up as they recall behind-the-scenes tales from filming. In addition they repeatedly be aware similarities to their fiery idea for “Egotistic,” with Photo voltaic including, “However that is even spicier.” Wheein chimes in, “Our choreography this time is our hardest but.”

Afterwards, the 4 members share their ideas on the music video. Moonbyul mentions that her backup dancers really carried her throughout filming and thanks them for his or her exhausting work, remarking, “Everybody concerned actually added to the standard of the music video, so I feel it got here out nice. I might additionally really feel [while watching] that we had been attempting our greatest to point out new sides of MAMAMOO.”

Wheein responds, “It has a completely completely different appeal from our pre-release monitor [‘Dingga‘], and I actually like that.” Photo voltaic agrees, “I feel it got here out the way in which we needed, and I actually prefer it.”

Hwasa feedback, “These sorts of fierce ideas can typically come off as being over-the-top, however I feel that the idea for this [music video] got here out rather well.” Moonbyul chimes in, “I feel it got here out properly too. Once we first posed for the [concept] photographs, we fearful, ‘This idea is absolutely robust. Is it an excessive amount of?’ However after seeing the music video, I feel all of it goes properly collectively.”

Hwasa goes on so as to add, “I feel this vibe actually matches the tune: a lady who has skilled a lot ache due to love that she turns into actually fierce.”

The MAMAMOO members additionally speak about their particular person scenes within the music video, with Photo voltaic mentioning that her eyebrow look was impressed by Frida Kahlo. Wheein remembers with amusing that her glamorous white hat for the video was so heavy that she couldn’t preserve it on for very lengthy, so she wasn’t capable of put on it in as many scenes as she needed.

Hwasa additionally reveals that consistent with the tune’s metaphor of a rotten tooth, she really filmed a scene that concerned actually brushing tooth—however the scene was finally scrapped out of worry that it might sound an excessive amount of like a comedy sketch.

Try MAMAMOO’s response to their “AYA” music video beneath!