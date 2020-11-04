Watch: MAMAMOO Returns With Charismatic And Fiery “AYA” Comeback MV

MAMAMOO has launched their tenth mini album “TRAVEL” and a music video for title observe “AYA”!

“AYA” consists by RBW’s Kim Do Hoon and Lee Sang Ho, and Moonbyul additionally took half within the composition and lyric-writing for the tune. Dramatic variations are positioned all through the tune, offering an attention-grabbing pay attention. The lyrics are as highly effective because the tune and evaluate love that has modified to a cavity that have to be taken out.

Watch the music video for “AYA” under!