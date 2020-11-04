Watch: MAMAMOO Returns With Charismatic And Fiery “AYA” Comeback MV

General News

MAMAMOO Returns With Charismatic And Fiery "AYA" Comeback MV

November 4, 2020
MAMAMOO has launched their tenth mini album “TRAVEL” and a music video for title observe “AYA”!

“AYA” consists by RBW’s Kim Do Hoon and Lee Sang Ho, and Moonbyul additionally took half within the composition and lyric-writing for the tune. Dramatic variations are positioned all through the tune, offering an attention-grabbing pay attention. The lyrics are as highly effective because the tune and evaluate love that has modified to a cavity that have to be taken out.

Watch the music video for “AYA” under!

