MAMAMOO has revealed a music video for his or her new particular single “Wanna Be Myself”!

Composed and written by RBW’s Cosmic Sound and Cosmic Lady, “Wanna Be Myself” is a disco monitor full of retro vibes. MAMAMOO sings a message of self love with their signature assured angle.

Within the music video, the members every stand in entrance of a different-colored set and flaunt their types. Watch the video beneath!