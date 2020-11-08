Watch: MAMAMOO Shares What They’ve Been Up To + Performs “AYA,” “Dingga,” And Medley Of Their Best Hits

MAMAMOO appeared on the November 7 broadcast of “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” and supplied an replace on the members’ actions in addition to superb performances!

After explaining that MAMAMOO had returned with a brand new album after virtually a yr, Yoo Hee Yeol requested what the members did in the course of the previous yr. Moonbyul shared, “Through the previous yr, I launched a solo album and bought into figuring out. To bulk up, I ate protein and did workouts just like the bench press.”

Photo voltaic defined that she additionally launched a solo album, bought some relaxation, and labored on her YouTube channel “Solarsido.” She added that she handed the driving force’s license take a look at that’s required to drive a tenting automotive in a single try to that she’s been going tenting by the range present “Tenting Vibes.”

As for what Wheein had been as much as, she stated, “I took an extended break. I featured in a number of songs every now and then and in addition labored on some OSTs.”

Hwasa talked about wrapping up her actions as a part of Refund Sisters for “How Do You Play?” and returning to specializing in her actions with MAMAMOO.

Because it’s been over six years since MAMAMOO debuted, they now have a number of hit songs. They carried out an a cappella medley of their finest hits “Mr. Ambiguous,” “You’re the Best,” “HIP, “Starry Evening,” “Um Oh Ah Yeh,” “Egotistic,” and “Sure I Am.”

Requested to decide on one track that represents MAMAMOO, Moonbyul selected “Future,” explaining that it was future that the 4 members who every grew up in other places all got here collectively in a single place as MAMAMOO. They then carried out the track with the present’s stay band.

Additionally watch MAMAMOO’s performances of their newest tracks “Dingga” and “AYA” beneath!

