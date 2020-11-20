General News

Watch: MAMAMOO Wins With “AYA” On “M Countdown”

November 20, 2020
MAMAMOO has received a trophy for “AYA”!

The November 19 episode of “M Countdown” was a particular that showcased earlier performances by artists nominated for the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

It was introduced that MAMAMOO has taken first place this week with “AYA,” incomes their first trophy for the track! The members thanked everybody in a video.

Watch it beneath!

Congratulations to MAMAMOO!

