Watch: MAMAMOO’s Hwasa Takes 4th Win For “Maria” On “Music Financial institution”; Performances By Kang Daniel, (G)I-DLE, Cherry Bullet, And More

The episode of KBS’s “Music Financial institution” that aired on August 14 was pre-recorded from the earlier week because the August 7 episode was cancelled. KBS defined that they had deemed it will be improper to air this system amidst reviews of nationwide damages on account of heavy rain.

The August 14 episode had BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” go up towards MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Maria.” Hwasa took house the win with 3,889 factors to BLACKPINK’s 3,630 factors, making this her fourth win for “Maria.”

Congratulations to Hwasa for profitable! Take a look at the winner’s announcement under.

The day featured performances by (G)I-DLE, 1TEAM, ATEEZ, ENOi, TOO, WayV, XRO, Kang Daniel, Rocket Punch, SATURDAY, Soyou, Sook Haeng, Ahn Ye Eun, Eric Nam, APRIL, Jessi, ZINIGO, and Cherry Bullet.

Take a look at the performances under!

XRO – “Welcome To My Jungle”

ZINIGO – “I Really feel Sizzling”

SATURDAY – “DBDBDIB”

Sook Haeng – “As a result of Girl”

TOO – “Depend 1, 2”

ENOi – “W.A.Y (The place Are You)”

1TEAM – “ULLAELI KKOLLAELI”

Ahn Ye Eun – “Trumpet Creeper”

Rocket Punch – “One Summer season Evening” + “JUICY”

Eric Nam – “Paradise”

Cherry Bullet – “Aloha Oe”

WayV – “Dangerous Alive”

APRIL – “Now Or By no means”

ATEEZ – “Inception”

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”

Soyou – “Gotta Go”

Kang Daniel – “Who U Are”

Jessi – “NUNU NANA”