Watch: MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul Gives Advice To ONEUS For “Highway To Kingdom” + Predicts Their Rank

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul gave ONEUS some memorable recommendation as they begin their “Highway to Kingdom”!

On Might 3, Mnet launched a clip of ONEUS speaking about showing on a survival present for the primary time beneath their group identify. Additionally they mentioned how their company senior MAMAMOO had received “Queendom,” the primary season of this idol competitors sequence. Hwanwoong shared, “After we walked by them, we might shyly say, ‘Good luck on Queendom!’”

Keonhee commented that they might have a bonus as MAMAMOO’s company junior so that they referred to as the group to ask for some suggestions.

After Moonbyul answered the decision, Keonhee defined that they had been showing on the spin-off of “Queendom.” Moonbyul spun the room into chaos by jokingly saying, “I see you’re showing on hell.”

Ravn additionally fastidiously requested Moonbyul to foretell ONEUS’s rating. She answered, “I clearly suppose ONEUS will be capable to place first.”

Hwanwoong requested, “Do you have got any good suggestions for surviving on the present?” Moonbyul shared, “We had been pigeons,” which means they symbolized peace. She added, “Slightly than attempt to win over somebody, I feel it’s extra vital to definitively present the colour of your group. Don’t attempt to beat anybody. I feel you simply should stroll your individual highway. Don’t be scared and simply shout something. In the event you shout something, ‘Kingdom’ will edit it effectively for you.”

After thanking Moonbyul and ending the decision, Hwanwoong jokingly commented, “I wish to preserve this cellphone name in my coronary heart.”

