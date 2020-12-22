General News

Watch: MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul Shares MV Teaser As She Gets Ready To Give A Gift To Fans On Her Birthday

December 22, 2020
1 Min Read

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul is celebrating her birthday immediately with a gift for followers!

On December 22 at midnight KST, Moonbyul launched a teaser for a music video titled “Since It’s Christmas (A Miracle 3 Days In the past)” (literal title). It was additionally introduced that the official launch of the music will probably be by means of Moonbyul’s subsequent album.

The music video is due out at 8 p.m. KST on December 22.

Final yr, Moonbyul celebrated her birthday with the discharge of her music “Snow.”

Pleased birthday, Moonbyul!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.