Watch: MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul Shares MV Teaser As She Gets Ready To Give A Gift To Fans On Her Birthday

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul is celebrating her birthday immediately with a gift for followers!

On December 22 at midnight KST, Moonbyul launched a teaser for a music video titled “Since It’s Christmas (A Miracle 3 Days In the past)” (literal title). It was additionally introduced that the official launch of the music will probably be by means of Moonbyul’s subsequent album.

The music video is due out at 8 p.m. KST on December 22.

Final yr, Moonbyul celebrated her birthday with the discharge of her music “Snow.”

Pleased birthday, Moonbyul!