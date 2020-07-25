Watch: MAMAMOO’s Wheein Delights With Cover Of EXO’s Baekhyun’s “Sweet”

MAMAMOO’s Wheein has stunned with a canopy of “Sweet” by EXO’s Baekhyun!

On July 25, MAMAMOO’s official YouTube channel shared a video of Wheein placing her personal spin on the track. She additionally filmed a music video to go together with the quilt, paying homage to the vibes of the unique model.

“Sweet” is the most recent solo launch by Baekhyun. The track was launched in Might and compares the numerous charms of Baekhyun to the numerous flavors of sweet.

Take a look at Wheein’s cowl under and don’t neglect to take heed to the unique track by Baekhyun as effectively!