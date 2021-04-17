Watch: MAMAMOO’s Wheein Talks About Finding Her Own Color + Puts Her Own Spin On Hwasa’s “Twit”

MAMAMOO’s Wheein appeared on the April 16 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook”!

During the show, Wheein performed her new solo track, “water color,” from her first solo mini album “Redd.” She also performed the song “Good Bye,” produced by Jung Key, which she released as a solo digital single in 2019. She said, “I received the song from him as a gift after we got to know each other when I featured on his song ‘Anymore.’ It received a lot of love.”

She shared that she had been worried as a trainee because she thought she didn’t have her own unique vocal color. “I thought that something had to stand out to be considered unique,” she said. “I didn’t realize that not standing out could also be a strength. After I debuted, I realized how important my voice was to my singing career and now I’m proud of it.” Yoo Hee Yeol complimented her and said, “Once you debuted, your voice became flexible for both ballads and dance tracks.”

Wheein said that she wanted to work with Yoo Hee Yeol on music and picked Toy’s (Yoo Hee Yeol’s stage name) seventh album as one she listened to the most as a trainee. Asked to pick another favorite musician, she said, “I really like Beenzino, so much that my fans know that I’m a big fan of his. I collect photos of him and think of him as my ideal type.” Yoo Hee Yeol then asked which song on Toy’s seventh album she liked the best, and she picked the collaboration with Crush and Beenzino, “U & I.” Yoo Hee Yeol exclaimed, “So it’s not Toy you like, just Beenzino!”

Wheein said that she had put everything she liked into her new mini album “Redd” and said, “I’m the type that likes a lot of diverse things. I tried a lot of diverse genres for my album because my vocal style worked well for them. I want to become someone who isn’t intimidating or boring as a person and as a musician. I want to keep doing music for a long time.”

During the show, Wheein also put her own spin on her groupmate and close friend Hwasa’s solo hit “Twit.”

Watch “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” below!

