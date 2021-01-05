Watch Maren Morris Perform ‘Higher Than We Found It,’ on Colbert

Again in October, prematurely of the presidential election, nation star Maren Morris surprise-released “Higher Than We Found It,” a observe that she herself described as a “protest tune,” together with a video that addressed the problems of immigration and Black Lives Matter.

“I needed to jot down one thing to handle precisely how I really feel proper now, and this got here collectively fairly shortly,” Morris, whose son was born simply weeks earlier, wrote in an announcement on the time. “It’s a protest tune. It’s probably the most American factor to protest, and protest songs have been so embedded in American tradition: Bob Dylan, Nina Simone.

“I nonetheless have hope for this nation and for the way forward for it,” she continued, “and as a brand new mom I needed to vow my son that I’m going to do every thing in my energy to depart this world higher than the one I got here into and the one I see proper now.” The tune and video are no less than partially directed on the wives and moms of people that could have embraced among the darker, right-wing impulses of President Trump and the Republican occasion.

Prematurely of the Senatorial runoff elections in Georgia on Tuesday, Morris carried out the tune on The Late Present With Stephen Colbert on Monday night time. She begins the tracksolo, accompanying herself on guitar in a basic folk-song format, however is joined by her full band for the rousing refrain: “When strains of tomorrow are gone/ Can I stay with the facet that I selected to be on?/ Will we sit on our arms, do nothing about it?/ Can we depart this world higher than we discovered it?”