Watch Mark Hamill Surprise A Nurse And Star Wars Fan In Emotional Video

This week, his Healthcare Hero was Chloe, a nurse from San Diego. She informed Jimmy Kimmel that she and her co-workers have mainly been as much as their elbows in boogers, as they’ve been administering COVID-19 checks within the warmth of an outside tent. There’s solely a lot anybody can do to make that have extra nice, however Jimmy Kimmel did his novel finest. He requested Chloe about her love of the Star Wars franchise, which she readily admitted to, saying she’s seen the films “rather a lot” – undoubtedly greater than ten occasions. Jimmy Kimmel then gave her a really welcome shock, opening up the chat to Luke Skywalker himself.