Watch Married at First Sight’s Owen introduce Michelle to his toys

Married at First Sight returns to Channel 4 tonight with newlyweds Michelle and Owen beginning their new lives collectively – and the brand new spouse discovering her husband has a group of toys.

Yikes. When the couple enter 31-year-old IT supervisor Owen’s home (truly, it’s his mum’s home) in Sheffield, he introduces her to “Dino” and one other buddy.

Major college trainer Michelle, 25, laughs: “I benefit from the truth you continue to have toys… Two toys!”

Owen protests: “It’s not a toy, it’s a mannequin dinosaur.”

He does try to defend his assortment: “I wouldn’t say I’m a man-child however I do take pleasure in a few of the nerdier issues in life.”

Anyway, it’s too late to complain now, he jokes, we’re married.

The Married at First Sight clip is a light-hearted introduction to a extra dramatic week as a result of simply as they do transfer in collectively, the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic reaches Britain, placing unprecedented pressure on the brand new relationships.

However when the lockdown measures are relaxed Michelle and Owen’s love-in offers means to actuality – how can they maintain their relationship in the event that they stay to date aside? Will Michelle depart Hastings in Sussex to be with him? Or will Owen transfer south to shield his marriage?

Owen stated he too half within the present for the “alternative to get correctly matched by specialists”, including: “Marriage is a large dedication which makes you set effort right into a relationship to make it work within the first few weeks, the thought of that basically appealed to me.”

So an early exit from him was unlikely.

Elsewhere, issues had been trying bleak for David and Shareen in Married at First Sight’s final episode, as she discovered fault with his tattoos and his survival bag, amongst different irritations.

Is there any means the couple can come again from the brink of an early separation.

Tonight, they struggle to make some magic with a romantic glamping getaway.

Married at First Sight, Tuesdays 9.15pm, Channel 4 / To use for future sequence of Married at First Sight please go to, channel4.com/takepart

Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information, or have a look at our new TV exhibits 2020 web page to discover out what’s airing this autumn and past.