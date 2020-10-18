Watch: MASC Announces Disbandment With Heartfelt Message

MASC has formally introduced their disbandment.

On October 18, MASC’s official YouTube channel posted two movies (one in Korean and one in English) during which the group introduced that they might be parting methods 4 years after their debut in 2016.

Within the video and its caption, MASC shared the next message in English:

Expensive followers, On August nineteenth, 2016, we had our very first efficiency as a bunch. Since then, it has been fantastic [sic] 4 years with you, Mabling [MASC’s official fandom]. These 4 years have been full of pleasure and happiness due to your love and help for us. The time has come to maneuver on with our new journey individually. We’re grateful for the reminiscences and moments shared with the followers. We wish to repay all of the help you’ve gotten given us as a person musician. Our coronary heart goes out to all of you. We are going to always remember our grateful hearts. Thanks.

We want all of the members one of the best of luck of their future endeavors!

Watch MASC’s announcement video under: