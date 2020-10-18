General News

Watch: MASC Announces Disbandment With Heartfelt Message

October 18, 2020
1 Min Read

MASC has formally introduced their disbandment.

On October 18, MASC’s official YouTube channel posted two movies (one in Korean and one in English) during which the group introduced that they might be parting methods 4 years after their debut in 2016.

Within the video and its caption, MASC shared the next message in English:

Expensive followers,

On August nineteenth, 2016, we had our very first efficiency as a bunch. Since then, it has been fantastic [sic] 4 years with you, Mabling [MASC’s official fandom]. These 4 years have been full of pleasure and happiness due to your love and help for us.

The time has come to maneuver on with our new journey individually. We’re grateful for the reminiscences and moments shared with the followers. We wish to repay all of the help you’ve gotten given us as a person musician.

Our coronary heart goes out to all of you.

We are going to always remember our grateful hearts.

Thanks.

We want all of the members one of the best of luck of their future endeavors!

Watch MASC’s announcement video under:

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.