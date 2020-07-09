Watch: MBC’s Sci-Fi Crossover Project “SF8” Gives Glimpse Of 4 Unique Stories In Exciting Teasers

MBC’s upcoming sci-fi crossover challenge “SF8” launched 4 new teasers!

Set within the close to future, “SF8” tells the story of people that dream of an ideal society by means of technological developments. This challenge is a Korean unique sci-fi anthology collection about an array of topics together with synthetic intelligence (AI), augmented actuality (AR), digital actuality (VR), robots, gaming, fantasy, horror, superpowers, and disasters.

The eight Administrators Guild of Korea (DGK) administrators collaborating on this challenge embrace Kim Eui Deok, Roh Deok, Min Kyu Dong, Ahn Gooc Jin, Oh Ki Hwan, Lee Yoon Jung, Jang Cheol Soo, and Han Ka Ram. Every director will current a 40-minute challenge for “SF8.”

First off, Kim Bo Ra and Choi Sung Eun will seem in director Lee Yoon Jung’s queer youth story “Astronaut Joan” (literal title), which takes place throughout a effective mud catastrophe. In the start of the teaser, the 2 characters are fortunately working someplace. Nevertheless, issues take a darkish change as they battle to breathe inside astronaut helmets.

Lee Yeon Hee and Lee Dong Hwi will seem in director Roh Deok’s “Entire Physique” (literal title). The caption reads that there’s a future forecasting app with 96% accuracy known as “Manshin.” Lee Yeon Hee appears to be looking for one thing, and Lee Dong Hwi questions why she’s in search of that individual object.

Lee Si Younger and Ha Joon are set to look in director Han Ka Ram’s fierce feminine motion movie “Blink” (literal title). The teaser reveals that she is the one one who is ready to see a mysterious younger man who seems to be an AI. He asks, “Aren’t you curious to see what sort of talents I’ve?”

Lee Yoo Younger, Ye Soo Jung, Yeom Hye Ran, and Yoon Kyung Ho will inform the story of a world run by robots in director Min Kyu Dong’s “Nursing” (literal title). In this specific place, one particular person should die if one particular person is to reside. Lee Yoo Younger, who performs a nurse robotic with no emotions, asks, “If the affected person has to die for the guardian to reside, then can robots pray as effectively?”

“SF8” can be solely pre-released on the OTT platform wavve on July 10, and will probably be out there on MBC in mid-August.

Which story are you trying ahead to probably the most?