Watch: MBC’s Sci-Fi Crossover Project “SF8” Previews Dynamic Story In New Poster And Teaser

MBC’s upcoming sci-fi crossover mission “SF8” shared a glimpse of the intriguing plot by way of a brand new poster and teaser!

Set within the close to future, “SF8” tells the story of people that dream of an ideal society by way of technological developments. This mission is a Korean authentic sci-fi anthology sequence about an array of topics together with synthetic intelligence (AI), augmented actuality (AR), digital actuality (VR), robots, gaming, fantasy, horror, superpowers, and disasters.

The eight Administrators Guild of Korea (DGK) administrators collaborating on this mission embody Kim Eui Deok, Roh Deok, Min Kyu Dong, Ahn Gooc Jin, Oh Ki Hwan, Lee Yoon Jung, Jang Cheol Soo, and Han Ka Ram. Every director will current a 40-minute mission for “SF8.”

Beforehand, the mission confirmed a star-studded lineup of actors would make an look. The poster exhibits the solid members, together with Tremendous Junior’s Choi Siwon, Lee Yeon Hee, EXID’s Hani, Moon So Ri, Kim Bo Ra, David Lee, Uee, Lee Shin Younger and Lee Dong Hwi. Every of them will star in distinctive tales associated to totally different sci-fi matters.

The teaser begins with suspenseful music that guarantees thrilling episodes. One after the other, the solid members seem of their distinctive conditions. The clip offers a peek into eight totally different sorts of future that features human-like robots, AI detectives, warfare machines, and numerous high-tech equipment.

“SF8” shall be completely pre-released on the OTT platform Wave on July 10, and it is going to be accessible on MBC in mid-August.

