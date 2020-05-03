Watch: “Meow The Secret Boy” Cast Is Full Of Smiles And Tears As They Wrap Up Drama

“Meow the Secret Boy” has shared a brand new behind-the-scenes video of the actors filming for the final time.

Even on the final day, Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun are in cheerful spirits as they joke round on the drama set. Kim Myung Soo performs with cat actor Baegi, and Shin Ye Eun pops up out of nowhere, inflicting the forged to burst into laughter. The three of them pose for images with massive smiles on their faces.

With the ultimate minimize given for Kim Myung Soo, the forged rewards him with a celebratory cake, and Kim Myung Soo can’t conceal his glee for receiving such a deal with. He takes images with all of the forged members and warmly hugs them as he says his ultimate goodbye. Within the interview, he says, “With out Shin Ye Eun and [her character] Kim Sol Ah’s vibrant power, the environment wouldn’t [have been nice], and because of her, filming was full of life and enjoyable. Good job, Ye Eun, and I hope I can see you in different works, or perhaps we will work collectively once more.”

The subsequent actors to say goodbye are Kang Hoon and Yoon Ye Joo. Though they’re smiling broadly, they will’t assist however really feel unhappy as they alternate farewells with the crew members. Yoon Ye Joo feedback, “It’s been some time since I’ve been in a drama, however (everybody) was good to me. I discovered quite a bit. Thanks. I like you.” Then Kang Hoon says, “I’ve been seeing these individuals each day, so I’m unhappy I gained’t have the ability to anymore. I had a number of enjoyable taking part in the position of Go Doo Shik. If I ever get a canine, I’ll identify it Doo Shik.”

Search engine marketing Ji Hoon shares his ideas on the ending of the drama saying, “It didn’t appear to be it was going to finish, however it did. I’ve a number of regrets, and I’m feeling a mixture of feelings, however I feel we ended safely with out anybody getting damage, so I’m glad about that.”

The filming formally involves an finish, and Shin Ye Eun receives cake and flowers from the crew members. She struggles to carry again her tears as she places on a powerful entrance, however she ultimately releases her tears. Within the interview, she shares, “I used to be so joyful and grateful. I don’t wish to say goodbye. I used to be really joyful to work with good individuals, and I hope we will see one another once more. It was like a dream for me.”

Shin Ye Eun additionally says to Kim Myung Soo, “I used to be joyful that we have been in a position to work collectively. The cat Hong Jo [his character] was cute, and the human Hong Jo was good, too. It was an honor to work with you. I’ll at all times assist you.”

