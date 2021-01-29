Watch Miley Cyrus’ Scorching Cover of Mazzy Star’s ‘Fade Into You’

Miley Cyrus’ newest album, “Plastic Hearts,” is a rousing return to type, however simply as thrilling is the superior covers album she’s apparently releasing on the installment plan through numerous radio and video visitor appearances in addition to the occasional official launch.

The most recent in an extended string of well-curated covers — starting from Corridor & Oates’ “Maneater” to Gap’s “Doll Components,” from Blondie’s “Coronary heart of Glass” to Billie Eilish’s “My Future” — comes a fiery model of Mazzy Star’s 1993 music “Fade Into You.” Whereas the unique model of the music is carried out in a languid model by singer Hope Sandoval and guitarist-cowriter David Roback (who handed away final yr), Cyrus performs it straight on the verses however ramps up the depth dramatically on the finish of the refrain, belting out the “Ain’t it unusual you by no means knew” closing line. She wears a giant floppy hat, fake-fur coat, large sun shades, lace pants and a zebra-pattern vest, the primary three of which she doffs after the primary music.

Acting on NPR’s Tiny Desk Live performance, Cyrus custom-made the present’s idea like a music she was overlaying, performing inside a small-scale mannequin of a teen-style bed room, full with a pink cover, a small guitar and purple mattress and bureau. She follows the duvet with two songs from TK, the finale of which, prisoner, the digicam pulls out to disclose her band taking part in alongside the tiny bed room — masked, natch.

Earlier this week, the NFL introduced that Cyrus will headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate at Tremendous Bowl LV in Tampa Bay on February 7. In accordance with the announcement, the Tailgate would be the on-site pregame hospitality occasion completely for the 7,500 vaccinated well being care heroes the NFL invited to attend Tremendous Bowl LV. The league introduced final week that round 22,000 followers shall be admitted to attend the sport — round one-third of the 66,000 capability of Raymond James Stadium. The Weeknd is headlining the Tremendous Bowl halftime present.