Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Pink Floyd’s ‘Want You Were Right here’ on ‘SNL’ – Variety

Miley Cyrus was the shock musical visitor for the April 25 “At Dwelling” version of “Saturday Evening Dwell.” The singer carried out a canopy of Pink Floyd’s basic “Want You Were Right here” whereas seated hearth and accompanied by Andrew Watt, a famous guitarist, songwriter and all-around hitmaker, who lately recovered from coronavirus and spoke of the scary expertise on social media. The musician now carries antibodies which can have some impression on reacquiring the virus and is donating his blood to additional analysis the make-up of COVID-19.

Cyrus’ raspy take on the enduring music was simply what the physician ordered, so to talk, as she stayed true to the simplicity of the 1975 unique however injected it with a somber sense of urgency. No elaborations wanted.

Watt, on a 12-string acoustic guitar, additionally didn’t stray from one of the crucial acknowledged melodies within the historical past of music. Having lately collaborated with a various array of artists — Publish Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, 5 Seconds of Summer season, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa, amongst them — Watt’s subsequent mission is executive-producing Cyrus’ forthcoming, yet-to-be-scheduled album.

Watch the efficiency under.

“SNL” opened its second-ever “At Dwelling” version with Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci in a sobering handle about coronavirus, however reasonably than reaching for jokes, the present used its platform to ship actual details about the state of the pandemic.

On the finish of the sketch, Pitt pulled off his Fauci wig and thanked the true Dr. Fauci for his “calm and readability throughout this unnerving time.” He additionally thanked the medical staff, first responders and their respective households.