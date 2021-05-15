Watch Mirchi Track Awards 2021 Complete Episode on Big name Vijay TV

Watch Mirchi Track Awards (2021) Complete Episode On-line: Probably the most awaited award display “Mirchi Track Award” is all set to telecast on Big name Vijay TV. The display could have the entire going down song administrators of the Kollywood business. You’ll additionally see many celebrities and television stars visiting Mirchi Track Awards 2021 display. A few of them are Actor grew to become flesh presser (MNM) Kamal Haasan, Sivakarthikeyan, KS Ravikumar, Mano, Antony Dasan, Anirudh, Regina caasandra, Lydian nadaswaram, Sivaangi, KPY Bala, Experience Enjaami Dhee and Arivu, and extra. Watch Mirchi Track awards display complete episode on 15 Would possibly 2021 at 5 PM.
WATCH MIRCHI MUSIC AWARDS SHOW ON STAR VIJAY TV
Experience Enjaami tune wins the identify of Viral tune of the last decade (Tamil). Lyricist Thamarai wins the award for the yr 2021. Actor Sivakarthikeyan gained the Entertainer of the last decade.
The display was once hosted via VJ Archana and Makapa Anand.
MIRCHI MUSIC AWARDS 2021 WINNERS LIST
Your entire winners listing of Tamil Mirchi Track Awards 2021 will likely be up to date quickly. Listed here are the class listing,
- Tune Of The Decade
- Album Of The Decade
- Male Vocalist Of The Decade
- Feminine Vocalist Of The Decade
- Track Composer Of The Decade
- Listener’s Selection – Album Of The Decade
- Listener’s Selection- Tune Of The Decade
- Remarkable Contribution To Hindi Movie Track
- Lifetime Fulfillment Award
- Mirchi Trendsetter Of The 12 months
- Mirchi Social Media Big name
- Mirchi Make It Sizzling
- Background Ranking Of The Decade
- Lyricist Of The Decade
Watch the entire newest promo movies of Big name vijay TV Mirchi Track awards display,
Mirchi Track Awards 2021 Complete Main points
Display Title: Mirchi Track Awards
Style: Award Display
Host: VJ Archana and Ma Ka Pa Anand
Channel: Big name Vijay TV
Streaming Virtual Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Timings: 05:00 PM
Unencumber Date: Would possibly 15, 2021
Language: Tamil