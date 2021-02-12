Watch: Mnet’s “Excessive School Rapper 4” Drops Exciting Preview Of New Mentors And Contestants

The upcoming fourth season of “Excessive School Rapper” has dropped teasers previewing an thrilling lineup of contestants and mentors!

“Excessive School Rapper” is a rap competitors present between highschool college students. The primary three seasons aired from 2017 to 2019, with Younger B, HAON, and Lee Younger Ji rising as winners. “Excessive School Rapper 4” will characteristic contestants born between 2002 and 2005. It was beforehand confirmed that Simon Dominic, Loco, Changmo, Approach Ched, The Quiett, Yumdda, Jay Park, pH-1, and Woogie can be showing on the new season as mentors.

The primary teaser reveals that over 12,000 contestants utilized for the fourth season, a brand new report for the present. It additionally introduces the mentor lineup, with the mentor groups being divided into The Quiett and Yumdda, Simon Dominic and Loco, Changmo and Approach Ched, and Jay Park, Woogie, and pH-1. The mentors get simply as excited because the contestants on the sight of the proficient candidates, leaping up and cheering and desirous to forged them into their very own labels.

The second teaser analyzes the completely different approaches of the mentor groups. Yumdda and The Quiett are new at mentoring and are much less assured of their skills, however present their warmhearted take care of the contestants, asking in the event that they’ve eaten and inspiring them. Simon Dominic and Loco introduce themselves as wanting to entertain slightly than searching for chart success, with Simon Dominic imitating the opposite mentors and making them giggle.

Changmo and Approach Ched are bursting with confidence, with Changmo saying “I’m a star” and Approach Ched agreeing, “His tune ‘Meteor’ is admittedly standard amongst highschool college students.” Approach Ched provides, “The 2 of us are a group of geniuses.” Woogie, pH-1, and Jay Park are stuffed with ardour and vitality, with Jay Park specifically exhibiting nice reactions to performances and even throwing his personal gloves and footwear on stage.

The third teaser reveals a preview of the contestants themselves, together with people who get overestimated by others’ performances, people who boast eye-catching visuals in addition to expertise, and people which are stuffed with vitality irrespective of the duty. One of many highschool rappers famous for his attractiveness is Bang Jun Hyuk, also called MCND’s Win. Born in 2004, he’s presently 18 years previous (Korean age) and a pupil at Hanlim Arts Excessive School learning Sensible Music.

Different highschool rappers that may seem on the present embrace Tendo (Kang Hyun), Veiniyfl (Jun Hyun Joon), Choi Eun Website positioning, Jaeha (Kim Jae Ha), Commerce L (Lee Seung Hoon), Younger Chens (Kang Website positioning Bin), Pluma (Music Min Jae), Lee Ye Chan, M1nu (Kim Min Woo), Kim Gyu Ha, YLN Overseas, Lil Bemo (Kim Da Hyun), and extra.

“Excessive School Rapper 4” premieres on February 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

Supply (1) (2)