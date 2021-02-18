Watch: Mnet’s “Kingdom” Announces Date And Details For Introduction Stage Live Stream

One other teaser has been launched for Mnet’s “Kingdom”!

“Kingdom” is the male model of Mnet’s competitors program “Queendom.” THE BOYZ, who had been the ultimate winners on the preliminary present “Highway to Kingdom,” will probably be competing on “Kingdom” together with Stray Youngsters, ATEEZ, BTOB 4U, iKON, and SF9. TVXQ will probably be internet hosting the present.

The brand new preview reveals the manufacturing crew assembly up with the six competing teams and TVXQ. The manufacturing crew declares that the primary recording will characteristic the teams’ 100-second introduction performances streamed dwell for a worldwide vote. International voting will happen for a specified period of time and will probably be a portion of the entire rating.

On the finish of the clip, TVXQ’s Yunho and Changmin ask as soon as once more if the performances will actually be one take with no probability for retakes, and the employees confirms, “Sure, so long as our digital camera director doesn’t fall down or something like that.”

The Introduction Stage for “Kingdom” will probably be streamed dwell by way of the Mnet Ok-pop YouTube channel on February 23 at 8 p.m. KST, and voting will happen on the Whosfan cellular utility.

Watch the brand new teaser under: