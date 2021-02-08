General News

Watch: Mnet’s “Kingdom” Gears Up For April Premiere With 1st Teaser Video

February 8, 2021
1 Min Read

Mnet’s “Kingdom” dropped its first teaser!

“Kingdom” is the male model of Mnet’s competitors program “Queendom.” THE BOYZ, who have been the ultimate winners on the preliminary present “Street to Kingdom,” shall be competing on “Kingdom” together with Stray Children, ATEEZ, BTOB 4U, iKON, and SF9. TVXQ shall be internet hosting the present.

The teaser exhibits a Rubik’s dice falling onto a chess board and a king chess piece showing on display screen to rework into the present’s emblem. Primarily based on the emblem and the video’s description, the present will be titled “Kingdom: Legendary Conflict.”

“Kingdom” is slated to premiere in April.

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.