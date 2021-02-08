Watch: Mnet’s “Kingdom” Gears Up For April Premiere With 1st Teaser Video

Mnet’s “Kingdom” dropped its first teaser!

“Kingdom” is the male model of Mnet’s competitors program “Queendom.” THE BOYZ, who have been the ultimate winners on the preliminary present “Street to Kingdom,” shall be competing on “Kingdom” together with Stray Children, ATEEZ, BTOB 4U, iKON, and SF9. TVXQ shall be internet hosting the present.

The teaser exhibits a Rubik’s dice falling onto a chess board and a king chess piece showing on display screen to rework into the present’s emblem. Primarily based on the emblem and the video’s description, the present will be titled “Kingdom: Legendary Conflict.”

“Kingdom” is slated to premiere in April.