Watch: MOMOLAND And CHROMANCE Reveal Vibrant MV Teaser For Collab Version Of “Wrap Me In Plastic”

February 2, 2021
MOMOLAND and German producer CHROMANCE dropped a teaser for his or her new model of “Wrap Me In Plastic”!

CHROMANCE’s “Wrap Me In Plastic” is a music that grew to become extensively in style via TikTok. The collaboration got here to fruition as CHROMANCE, who was considering MOMOLAND and the affect of Okay-pop, got here into contact with the woman group.

MOMOLAND and CHROMANCE’s collab model of “Wrap Me In Plastic” will include Korean lyrics and is ready to drop on February 5 at 6 p.m. KST.

Try the music video teaser under!

