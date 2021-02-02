Watch: MOMOLAND And CHROMANCE Reveal Vibrant MV Teaser For Collab Version Of “Wrap Me In Plastic”

MOMOLAND and German producer CHROMANCE dropped a teaser for his or her new model of “Wrap Me In Plastic”!
CHROMANCE’s “Wrap Me In Plastic” is a music that grew to become extensively in style via TikTok. The collaboration got here to fruition as CHROMANCE, who was considering MOMOLAND and the affect of Okay-pop, got here into contact with the woman group.
MOMOLAND and CHROMANCE’s collab model of “Wrap Me In Plastic” will include Korean lyrics and is ready to drop on February 5 at 6 p.m. KST.
Try the music video teaser under!
