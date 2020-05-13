Watch Monk’s Tony Shalhoub Reprise Role For Cast Reunion Before Revealing COVID-19 Diagnosis

Depart a Remark
It has been over ten years since Monk ended its eight-season run on USA, however a forged reunion memorably introduced the beloved characters again to life lately. With so many actors returning to older initiatives for charity within the wake of the present well being disaster, the forged of Monk joined in to do the identical. Tony Shalhoub briefly reprised his position because the germaphobic, obsessive-compulsive detective Adrian Monk, proper earlier than the actor revealed his COVID-19 analysis.
In an look on Peacock’s At-Residence Selection Present, hosted by Seth MacFarlane, Tony Shalhoub reunited with Monk castmates Traylor Howard, Ted Levine, and Jason Grey-Stanford for a skit that noticed Monk performing typical quarantine protocol. He methodically washed his palms whereas singing “99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall” — in true Monk style, he additionally eliminated these pesky smudges from the mirror — and complained to his buddies that he was all the way down to his final bottles of hand sanitizer. Monk even stood six toes away from his pc and panicked when he heard Randy sneeze, shutting his laptop computer with a brush deal with. Watch the complete skit beneath!
On the finish of the At-Residence Selection Present, a short-form sequence set as much as assist charities offering companies to essential staff, Tony Shalhoub revealed that he had examined optimistic for COVID-19. It was a sobering second when in comparison with the entertaining Monk-in-quarantine skit that performed previous to Shalhoub breaking character to seem as himself. Right here’s what the actor needed to say concerning the expertise:
I hope you might be all being cautious and following the protocol. We actually are all Monk now. Final month, my spouse Brooke and I got here down with the virus, and it was a fairly tough few weeks. However we understand that so many different individuals have and had it loads worse.
The actor joined a protracted record of celebrities who beforehand examined optimistic for the virus, together with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood and Blue Bloods’ Nick Cordero, who has had a really harrowing ordeal. Fortunately, Tony Shalhoub and his spouse appear to have recovered from the virus and he felt wholesome sufficient to hitch the skit. Shalhoub made certain to finish his message with a reminder to “present our appreciation” to all of the healthcare staff and first responders.
After Monk led to 2009, Tony Shalhoub went on to star in TV sequence like Nurse Jackie, We Are Males, and Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
All eight seasons of Monk can be found to stream on Peacock, which is at present solely obtainable to Comcast Xfinity Flex and X1 subscribers. The streaming service is about to launch nationally on July 15. For extra on what to observe within the meantime, make sure to take a look at our 2020 summer season TV premiere information.
