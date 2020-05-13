Watch Monk’s Tony Shalhoub Reprise Role For Cast Reunion Before Revealing COVID-19 Diagnosis

In an look on Peacock’s At-Residence Selection Present, hosted by Seth MacFarlane, Tony Shalhoub reunited with Monk castmates Traylor Howard, Ted Levine, and Jason Grey-Stanford for a skit that noticed Monk performing typical quarantine protocol. He methodically washed his palms whereas singing “99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall” — in true Monk style, he additionally eliminated these pesky smudges from the mirror — and complained to his buddies that he was all the way down to his final bottles of hand sanitizer. Monk even stood six toes away from his pc and panicked when he heard Randy sneeze, shutting his laptop computer with a brush deal with. Watch the complete skit beneath!