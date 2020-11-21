Watch: MONSTA X And Snoop Dogg Collab For “The SpongeBob Film: Sponge On The Run” Soundtrack

MONSTA X and Snoop Dogg joined forces for the soundtrack of the brand new movie “The SpongeBob Film: Sponge on the Run”!

Primarily based on the hit sequence “SpongeBob SquarePants,” the brand new animated movie options the beloved character SpongeBob making an attempt to rescue Gary the Snail from a kidnapping.

In a single memorable scene from the film, Snoop Dogg makes a cameo as “The Gambler” and performs on the Bikini Backside membership in entrance of SpongeBob and Patrick Star. Nevertheless, it’s not simply Snoop Dogg who makes an surprising look: though not bodily current within the movie, MONSTA X lent their voices to the scene by their new tune with Snoop Dogg—a enjoyable collaboration entitled “How We Do.”

The full monitor has but to be launched, however you may try a clip of Snoop Dogg performing the tune within the film under!

