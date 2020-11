MONSTA X has dropped their dance follow video for “Love Killa“!

On November 12, MONSTA X launched the fastened digicam model of their “Love Killa” dance follow. “Love Killa” is the title monitor off MONSTA X’s third full album “Deadly Love.” The group just lately took house the music’s second win on the most recent broadcast of “Present Champion.”

Watch the dance follow video beneath!