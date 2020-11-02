General News

Watch: MONSTA X Is Sleek In Captivating “Love Killa” Comeback MV

November 2, 2020
1 Min Read

MONSTA X is again with their third full album “Deadly Love” and a music video for the title monitor “Love Killa”!

Willie Weeks and Brother Su labored on composing and producing “Love Killa,” Search engine marketing Ji Eum wrote the lyrics, and I.M and Joohoney made the rap lyrics. The monitor reveals MONSTA X’s highly effective power whereas additionally highlighting their change in model, and the lyrics specific the feelings of somebody chasing a deadly love.

Try the sleek music video beneath!

