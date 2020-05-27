Watch: MONSTA X Makes Powerful And Energetic Return With “FANTASIA” MV

MONSTA X is again!

On Could 26 at 6 p.m. KST, MONSTA X launched their new mini album “FANTASIA X” and music video for his or her new title monitor “FANTASIA.”

“FANTASIA” is alleged to have been in competition with “Comply with” to change into the title monitor of MONSTA X’s final mini album, and mirror’s MONSTA X’s signature power and energy. The lyrics speak about breaking by the whole lot standing in a single’s approach and by no means stopping.

Watch the music video for MONSTA X’s “FANTASIA” under!