Watch: MONSTA X Scores 2nd Win For “Love Killa” On “Present Champion”; Performances By GFRIEND, TXT, AB6IX, And More

November 12, 2020
MONSTA X grabbed their second win for “Love Killa”!

On the November 11 episode of “Present Champion,” the nominees for first place have been MONSTA X’s “Love Killa,” TXT’s Blue Hour,” TWICE’s “I CAN’T STOP ME,” MAMAMOO’s “AYA,” and Jang Beom June’s “Can’t Sleep.” MONSTA X took the win!

Performers on this week’s episode additionally included GFRIEND, TXT, AB6IX, Park Ji Hoon, LOONA, WJSN CHOCOME, CIX, VERIVERY, JBJ95, P1Harmony, DRIPPIN, Natty, SECRET NUMBER, Berry Good, and DKB.

Natty – “Teddy Bear”

SECRET NUMBER – “Received That Growth”

CIX – “Jungle”

DKB – “Work Exhausting”

Berry Good – “ACCIO”

DRIPPIN – “Nostalgia”

WJSN CHOCOME – “Hmph!”

JBJ95 – “Jasmin”

VERIVERY – “G.B.T.B.”

P1Harmony – “Siren”

Park Ji Hoon – “Gotcha”

LOONA – “Why Not?”

TXT – “Blue Hour”

AB6IX – “Possibly”

AB6IX – “Salute”

GFRIEND – “MAGO”

Congratulations to MONSTA X!

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

