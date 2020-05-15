General News

Watch: MONSTA X Shares Fun “MONSTA TRUCK” MV On 5th Anniversary

May 15, 2020
MONSTA X gifted followers with a music video for his or her tune “MONSTA TRUCK”!

The observe is off their October 2019 mini album “FOLLOW: FIND YOU.” An MV for the tune was performed at their January fan-con “MX Dwelling Get together,” and that video has now been shared with all Monbebes on Might 14, the group’s fifth debut anniversary!

Test it out beneath!

MONSTA X additionally celebrated their anniversary with a touching video message for followers.

Glad anniversary, MONSTA X!

