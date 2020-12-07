Watch: MONSTA X Shows Their Everyday Dorm Lives And Endless Love Of Food

MONSTA X appeared on the most recent episode of MBC’s “The Supervisor”!

MONSTA X’s two managers Park Joon Hyung and Search engine optimization Deok Joon launched themselves and defined that Shownu, Joohoney, and Hyungwon share one dorm, whereas Kihyun, Minhyuk, and I.M dwell in one other. The managers additionally revealed, “The members get delicate and aggressive once they’re not given meals.”

MONSTA X’s footage started with a standard morning on the first dorm. Shownu wakened from his mattress and began stretching, and in his personal room, Joohoney did push-ups proper after he received off the bed. The 2 then met in the lounge and mentioned what to eat for breakfast. Joohoney headed to the kitchen to cook dinner some beef and in addition made bibimbap. On high of that, they even ordered jokbal (pig’s trotters) and accomplished their heavy meat-based breakfast. Supervisor Park Joon Hyung shared that MONSTA X enjoys consuming meat at any time for any meal.

They turned on the TV to observe “Music Core,” and their company juniors WJSN CHOCOME’s efficiency of “Hmph!” got here on. The three members persuaded Supervisor Search engine optimization Deok Joon, who lives with them, to bounce to the music, they usually all received as much as do the dance collectively.

Over at Kihyun, Minhyuk, and I.M’s dorm, the members additionally had beef for breakfast, however the matters they talked about had been vastly totally different from the earlier dorm’s. They watched the information collectively and began speaking about science and politics, which made Joohoney, who was watching their footage from the studio, marvel why they’d discuss such issues over breakfast.

The episode additionally revealed footage of Joohoney, Hyungwon, and their two managers taking part in display screen baseball; Shownu exercising in his private studio; and Minhyuk and Kihyun having fun with their respective hobbies of customizing objects and elevating crops.

“The Supervisor” additionally went behind the scenes of MONSTA X’s “Music Core” stage. Backstage, Joohoney’s good friend WINNER’s Track Mino paid the group a go to, and Joohoney received him to do their “Love Killa” problem for TikTok.

For lunch, the group had rooster inside their ready room. Shownu determined to attend till after their efficiency to eat as a result of he needed to maintain his abs as outlined as doable for his revealing stage outfit. The members and the panelists on the studio had been all amazed by his self-discipline. As soon as their efficiency was over, Shownu sat all the way down to eat to his coronary heart’s content material.

