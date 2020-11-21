General News

Watch: MONSTA X, Stray Youngsters, MOMOLAND, Henry, And More Perform At JUMF 2020 Festival For “Music Core”

November 21, 2020
The November 21 episode of MBC’s “Music Core” aired because the JUMF (Jeonju Final Music Festival2020 Festival as an alternative of the standard present format, and a winner was not introduced this week.

This week’s performers included Henry, Norazo, MOMOLAND, MONSTA X, Stray Youngsters, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), Ha Sung Woon, WJSN CHOCOME, Park Ji Hoon, AB6IX, JBJ95, LOONA, Natty, SECRET NUMBER, TREASURE, P1Harmony, DRIPPIN, STAYC, and Bling Bling.

Take a look at the performances under!

P1Harmony – “Siren”

SECRET NUMBER – “Acquired That Growth”

Bling Bling – “G.G.B.”

DRIPPIN – “Nostalgia”

STAYC – “SO BAD”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nTr_4rGRLfk

Natty – “Teddy Bear”

TREASURE – “MMM”

JBJ95 – “Jasmin”

PARK JI HOON – “Gotcha”

AB6IX – “Salute”

WOODZ – “BUMP BUMP”

LOONA – “Why Not?”

WJSN CHOCOME – “Hmph!”

Ha Sung Woon – “Forbidden Forest”

Norazo – “Bread”

IZ*ONE – “Secret Story of the Swan”

MOMOLAND – “Prepared or Not”

Henry – “RADIO”

Stray Youngsters – “Again Door”

MONSTA X – “Love Killa”

