Watch: MONSTA X Wins With “FANTASIA” On “The Present”; Performances By TXT, Minzy, And More

MONSTA X earned a music present win for “FANTASIA”!

Going through off for first place on the June 2 episode of “The Present” had been MONSTA X’s “FANTASIA,” TXT’s “Can’t You See Me?” and Park Ji Hoon’s “Wing.” MONSTA X took first with a complete rating of 8,690 to TXT’s 6,495 and Park Ji Hoon’s 5,368.

Watch their efficiency and win beneath!

Performances on this week’s episode had been additionally by 2Z, Minzy, OnlyOneOf, Redsquare, SECRET NUMBER, TXT, UNVS, woo!ah!, DKB, Lovelyz’s Sujeong, Park Ji Hoon, Website positioning J, ONEWE, Yubin, Lee Yejoon, and Jung Da Kyoung.

Verify them out beneath!

2Z – “Physician”

Redsquare – “ColorFull”

UNVS – “Give You Up”

DKB – “Nonetheless”

SECRET NUMBER – “Who Dis?”

Website positioning J – “The Cause”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfM87uTJ25okay

woo!ah! – “woo!ah!”

OnlyOneOf – “angel”

Lee Yejoon – “From Hello to Goodbye”

ONEWE – “Finish of Spring”

Jung Da Kyoung – “A Story of a Couple of their 60s”

TXT – “Can’t You See Me?”

Park Ji Hoon – “Driving”

Park Ji Hoon – “Wing”

Sujeong – “Tiger Eyes”

Yubin – “yaya(ME TIME)”

Minzy – “Pretty”

Congratulations to MONSTA X!