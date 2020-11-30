Watch: MONSTA X’s Shownu Dances To TWICE’s “Fancy” And Sunmi’s “Gashina” With Kim Sung Ryung

MONSTA X’s Shownu teamed up with actress Kim Sung Ryung for an impromptu dance efficiency on “The Supervisor”!

On the November 28 episode of the MBC selection program, Shownu made a particular look as a visitor panelist. After Shownu confirmed off his dancing expertise by performing a snippet of MONSTA X’s newest title monitor “Love Killa,” the present’s panelists talked about that Kim Sung Ryung danced as a interest and requested her to bounce to one thing as properly.

Shownu then joined the veteran actress as she shyly ready to bounce to Sunmi’s “Gashina,” with the MONSTA X member commenting, “I don’t know this [choreography] that properly, however I’ll dance subsequent to her since she may be embarrassed [dancing alone].”

After the 2 stars danced to “Gashina” collectively, the panelists praised each of their expertise and added, “I hear that Shownu is de facto good at lady group dances.” Shownu humbly replied, “I discover myself memorizing the choreography with out which means to.”

When requested to display his lady group dance prowess, he delighted the panelists by performing a short dance cowl of TWICE’s “FANCY.”

Try the clip of Shownu and Kim Sung Ryung dancing collectively on “The Supervisor” under!

Watch the total episode of “The Supervisor” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now