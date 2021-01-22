Watch: Moon Ga Young Chooses Between Her Drama Love Pursuits, Speaks German, And More

Together with a current photograph shoot with Elle Journal, Moon Ga Young took time to reply some questions from followers.

On what she enjoys doing at dwelling, Moon Ga Young reveals that she likes studying books and enjoying video games, particularly mentioning Overwatch as a recreation she performs.

The actress, who was born in Germany, additionally confirms that her telephone language remains to be set to German. She explains, “It’s snug, and I additionally set it like this to ensure that me to not neglect the language as I hold taking a look at it.”

When requested to decide on between her love pursuits Jung Hoon (Kim Dong Wook) from “Discover Me in Your Reminiscence,” Woo Shik (Kim Seon Ho) from “Welcome to Waikiki 2,” together with Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo) and Search engine marketing Jun (Hwang in Yeob) from “True Magnificence,” she quietly folds the paper and places it again into the field. She then decides that it could be best to choose the one who would get upset most simply, and says, “Woo Shik, Kim Seon Ho, will get upset most simply, so Woo Shik, I’ll select you!”

In response to a “Discover Me in Your Reminiscence” fan who requested how she thinks her character Ha Jin and Jung Hoon could be dwelling now, she feedback, “I feel the Jung Hoon and Ha Jin couple will likely be dwelling with numerous buzz. There’ll most likely be information reviews daily due to Ha Jin’s Instagram.”

Moon Ga Young then shares that she is sweet associates with the entire “True Magnificence” forged, however she has particularly grow to be actually shut with Park Yoo Na and Kang Min Ah, who play Su Jin and Su A, respectively. She provides, “We will’t stay with out one another now.”

The video ends with Moon Ga Young talking German for followers.

Try the total interview with English subtitles:

Watch Mono Ga Young in “True Magnificence” under:

