Watch: Moon Ga Young Falls Into Cha Eun Woo’s And Hwang In Yeob’s Debt In “True Magnificence” Highlight Reel

tvN’s upcoming drama “True Magnificence” has shared an thrilling new spotlight reel!

Based mostly on the hit webtoon of the identical identify, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy starring Moon Ga Young as Lim Ju Gyeong, a lady who tries to fight her insecurities about her seems to be via her make-up abilities, which flip her right into a “goddess” in school. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo will star as Lee Su Ho, a well-liked scholar who secretly harbors his personal emotional wounds, whereas Hwang In Yeob will play Han Search engine optimisation Jun, an untamable insurgent with a surprisingly heat coronary heart.

In a newly launched spotlight reel for the drama, Lim Ju Gyeong introduces herself to viewers by exhibiting off her recognition in school, the place the opposite college students cheer her on and name her fairly. She declares, “I’m Lim Ju Gyeong. I’m a goddess… that’s, solely up till I take away my make-up.” The teaser then exhibits Lim Ju Gyeong struggling along with her cellphone as its facial recognition software program fails to acknowledge her.

Lim Ju Gyeong goes on to share, “After I grew to become fairly, issues modified. The best way the opposite children checked out me. Apart from one particular person.” That particular person seems to be Lee Su Ho, who frostily glares at Lim Ju Gyeong whilst her different classmates fawn over her. When he runs into her with out her make-up on and she or he pretends to be another person, Lee Su Ho manages to do what even her cellphone can’t: he instantly acknowledges her and says, “You’re not even good at performing. In my eyes, you’re Lim Ju Gyeong.”

Horrified by the specter of somebody realizing her “secret,” Lim Ju Gyeong falls to her knees in entrance of Lee Su Ho and begs, “In the event you maintain my secret for me, I’ll do something you ask.” Lee Su Ho seems to take her up on the supply, and when he texts her, “I’m thirsty,” Lim Ju Gyeong frantically dashes via the hallways of her college to deliver him a bottle of water. Whereas busily operating varied errands for her demanding classmate, she thinks to herself, “He’ll in all probability really feel too sorry for me to unfold any rumors, proper?”

Quickly afterwards, Lim Ju Gyeong additionally finds herself crossing paths with one other standard male scholar: Han Search engine optimisation Jun, who asks her, “Hey, we’ve seen one another earlier than, proper?” The clip reveals that Lim Ju Gyeong has run off with Han Search engine optimisation Jun’s motorbike helmet, and he calls for that she return it to him tomorrow it doesn’t matter what. After agreeing and operating away, Lim Ju Gyeong finds herself within the debt of two tough classmates, and she or he worries, “The classroom is rather like my pimples—I don’t know when it’ll explode.”

Nonetheless, a brand new type of stress begins to develop as Lee Su Ho begins to see Lim Ju Gyeong in a special gentle. When she provides him a set of stickers as a birthday reward, he’s visibly moved, and he later comforts her within the rain when she breaks down crying and complains, “It’s not even my fault that I’m ugly, however everybody hates me.” After tending to her wounds, he tells her sincerely, “I’m sorry.”

Lee Su Ho then begins performing noticeably in a different way in direction of Lim Ju Gyeong in school, asking her to take a seat subsequent to him and even leaving a bottle of juice for her on her desk. Considering again on it at dwelling, she says to herself, “May it’s…?” Lee Su Ho additionally approaches Han Search engine optimisation Jun to warn him, “In the event you’re upset, take it out on me. Don’t fiddle with Lim Ju Gyeong.”

Because the caption teases a love triangle between the three characters, Han Search engine optimisation Jun asks Lee Su Ho, “Do you want Lim Ju Gyeong?” Lee Su Ho retorts, “What about you? Why do you retain hanging round her?” The strain between the 2 escalates, ultimately resulting in a bodily battle, and Lim Ju Gyeong ends the clip by exclaiming, “What am I imagined to do?”

“True Magnificence” premieres on December 9 at 10:30 p.m. KST and can be accessible with subtitles on Viki. Try the brand new spotlight reel under!

Watch one other teaser for the drama with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now